Her organization Beygood is teaming up with Adidas to send up to $1,000 to people affected by this unprecedented winter weather.

Beyonce is sending relief to her home state.

Anyone living in Texas or any other state affected by the storms is eligible.

People can apply online on Beyonce's website.