Beyoncé, Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany To Fund HBCU Scholarships

The luxury jewelry company will donate $2 million in scholarships for arts students at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have teamed up with Tiffany and Co. for a new scholarship program.

Students at the five participating schools can apply for a scholarship starting Friday, and priority will be given to those under financial hardship.