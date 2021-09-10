Beyoncé, Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany To Fund HBCU Scholarships

Beyoncé, Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany To Fund HBCU Scholarships
By Newsy Staff
September 10, 2021
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have teamed up with Tiffany and Co. for a new scholarship program. 

The luxury jewelry company will donate $2 million in scholarships for arts students at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities.  

Students at the five participating schools can apply for a scholarship starting Friday, and priority will be given to those under financial hardship.

