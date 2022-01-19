Better.com CEO Returns To Work After Viral Mass Firing

SMS
Better.com CEO Returns To Work After Viral Mass Firing
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
January 19, 2022
January 19, 2022
The company's board says it hired an outside firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment.

The Better.com CEO who became infamous after firing hundreds of people on Zoom last month is back at work.

Vishal Garg — who got a lot of flak for firing 900 people at once just weeks before the holidays — stepped away from Better.com after the controversy. But this was not before several company executives quit. 

Related StoryEmployee Talks About Being One Of 900 People Laid Off On A Zoom CallEmployee Talks About Being One Of 900 People Laid Off On A Zoom Call

The company's board says it hired an outside firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment.  

SMS