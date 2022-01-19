Better.com CEO Returns To Work After Viral Mass Firing

The company's board says it hired an outside firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment.

The Better.com CEO who became infamous after firing hundreds of people on Zoom last month is back at work.

Vishal Garg — who got a lot of flak for firing 900 people at once just weeks before the holidays — stepped away from Better.com after the controversy. But this was not before several company executives quit.

