Bernice King Urges Congresswoman Who Quoted MLK To Study His Teachings

Rep. Lauren Boebert recently quoted Martin Luther King in a tweet, but King's daughter says Boebert hasn't followed the icon's nonviolent philosophy.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Martin Luther King Junior's daughter offered up a history lesson to a Republican lawmaker who quoted her father on his holiday.

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert tweeted a King quote reading, in part: "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."

Bernice King replied, "I encourage you to study my father more comprehensively."

King pointed to her father's nonviolent philosophy.

Boebert is facing calls to resign after objecting to President-elect Biden's win even after the Capitol riot.