Ben Carson, Mark Meadows Test Positive For COVID-19

Ben Carson and Mark Meadows have both been seen maskless at recent events for President Trump.

About one month after the White House coronavirus outbreak that led to President Trump, the First Lady, and his youngest son testing positive, it appears a new outbreak is emerging.

Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, testing positive today.

According to a statement from the department's Deputy Chief of Staff, Carson is in quote "good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has also tested positive.

Both Carson and Meadows attended the president's post-election speech early Wednesday morning. Meadows was seen maskless. Unclear if Ben Carson was, but he's previously been seen maskless at recent rallies.