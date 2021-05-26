Belarus' Lukashenko Fires Back At Critics

Longtime leader defends order to divert flight and arrest opposition journalist.

Belarus' leader is pushing back against allegations he diverted a Lithuania-bound flight Sunday to arrest an opposition journalist on board.

President Alexander Lukashenko said he ordered the plane to land in Minsk because of a bomb threat, though nothing was found.

Lukashenko dismissed Western criticism of the event, calling it an "absolute lie." He also accused European leaders of waging what he called a "hybrid war" by threatening new sanctions against Belarus.

Opposition groups have called on Lukashenko to resign since August, when he won a sixth term in an election they say was rigged.