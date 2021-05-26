WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Belarus' Lukashenko Fires Back At Critics

By Adam Elrashidi
May 26, 2021
Longtime leader defends order to divert flight and arrest opposition journalist.
Belarus' leader is pushing back against allegations he diverted a Lithuania-bound flight Sunday to arrest an opposition journalist on board. 

President Alexander Lukashenko said he ordered the plane to land in Minsk because of a bomb threat, though nothing was found. 

Lukashenko dismissed Western criticism of the event, calling it an "absolute lie." He also accused European leaders of waging what he called a "hybrid war" by threatening new sanctions against Belarus. 

Opposition groups have called on Lukashenko to resign since August, when he won a sixth term in an election they say was rigged.

