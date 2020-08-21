Behind The Scenes: How An Airline Gets Parked Jets Moving Again

United Airlines takes Newsy behind the scenes as is tackles the mammoth task of grounding, and ungrounding, hundreds of planes during the pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

United Airlines still has more than 350 planes grounded as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As more passengers start slowly returning to the skies, the airlines can start pulling more of them out of storage. But each plane can take up to 250 hours of work to get ready for flight again. We got an inside look at what it takes.