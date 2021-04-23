Basketball Star Terrence Clarke Dies At 19

Clarke was a freshman guard at the University of Kentucky who recently entered the NBA draft.

Nineteen-year-old basketball star Terrence Clarke has died after a car crash in Los Angeles.

He was a freshman guard at the University of Kentucky.

Los Angeles police said Clarke ran a red light and hit another vehicle, a light pole and then a wall. The other driver was not injured.

Clarke was a rising talent. He even entered the NBA draft this year.

The school's coach says he is gutted and sick that Clarke is gone and he remembers him as someone who quote "owned the room with his personality."