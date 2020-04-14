Barack Obama Formally Puts His Support Behind Joe Biden

This is the second big-name endorsement for Joe Biden in as many days. He got the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday.

"Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made. And he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," said former President Obama.

Former President Barack Obama officially put his support behind his old running mate, Joe Biden.

"The spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes or our workplaces or our neighborhoods or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government. The kind of leadership that's guided by knowledge and experience. And that's why I'm so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States," said Obama.

Obama didn't want to impact the Democrats' primary process, so he withheld his endorsement of anyone while the primary was competitive. But after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out, Biden became the presumptive nominee.

This is the second big-name endorsement for Biden in as many days. On Monday, Sanders endorsed the former VP and pledged to do anything he could to make President Trump a one-term president.

With endorsements from Obama, Sanders, and many of the former 2020 Democratic candidates, Biden and his campaign can now draw on a number of popular surrogates to bring the party together in November.

