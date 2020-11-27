Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Ravens have shut down their practice facility until Monday following multiple positive tests within the organization.

The 2019 NFL MVP has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s result comes after the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed yesterday and pushed to Sunday because of multiple positive tests on the team.

Jackson will not play Sunday.

Due to the outbreak the Ravens have shut down their practice facility until Monday.