Baby Born In Bomb Shelter In Ukraine

Starobilsk Hospital posted photos and video of a crying newborn wrapped in blanket and a smiling mother on Facebook on Friday.

The hospital wrote in the post that shootings were happening near the hospital in residential areas but the baby was born in conditions "far from what a newborn deserves."

The hospital is located in Luhansk, in a region that is controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.