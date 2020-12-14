Azar: 100M COVID Vaccine Doses Given By End Of February

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he expects about 20 million vaccinations will be given this month from Pfizer and Moderna.

Health Sec. Alex Azar: "So we'll be getting more and more Pfizer product, and we've got a 12 and a half million of Moderna product. Assuming that we get approval at the end of this week on Moderna that we'll ship out very soon thereafter. So 20 million vaccinations this, this month. And then we think we'll be up to 50 million total vaccinations of, of people by the end of January and a hundred million shots in arms by the end of February, just with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines."

Alex Azar also said long-term care facilities will be getting the vaccines soon, and believes nearly everyone living in nursing homes will be vaccinated by Christmas.