Axios Report Says 800+ Children Held By CBP For More Than 10 Days

Three days is the maximum legal time limit a child is supposed to be held by border patrol.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The number of unaccompanied children crossing is climbing higher and higher. More than 800 have been in border patrol custody for longer than 10 days. That's according to Axios.

Three days is the maximum legal time limit a child is supposed to be held by border patrol. According to documents, more than 3,300 unaccompanied minors had been in custody longer than that limit as of Saturday.