Average Price Of Gas Spikes To $3.44 Per Gallon In The U.S.

October 25, 2021
The price of oil has passed $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and it has jumped 13% this month alone.
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon. The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.