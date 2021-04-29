Why America's Aging Airports Need Help To Survive Post-Pandemic

America's newest airline just launched amid a pandemic. To survive, it may need more investment at its main airport, one of the country's oldest.

Avelo Airlines just took off for its first-ever revenue flight. It's the start of what founder Andrew Levy hopes will be a long tenure offering super-low fares to American budget fliers. Launching in a pandemic is challenge enough, but so is the aging airport it makes its main operation, a prime example of where America's infrastructure is falling behind.