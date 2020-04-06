Some Auto Insurers Are Issuing Refunds Due To A Decline In Accidents

Combined, Allstate and American Family Insurance say they're refunding customers roughly $800 million in monthly premiums.

As many Americans are driving less due to stay-at-home orders, two insurance companies have decided to refund some of their customers' premiums.

On Monday, Allstate announced most of its customers will get 15% of their monthly premiums back for April and May. The company said it's issuing the payments, which total more than $600 million, due to there being fewer car accidents overall.

American Family Insurance also announced Monday it will refund about $200 million to its customers in the form of a $50 payment per vehicle within the next 60 days. It cited similar reasons.

Allstate is also offering free identity theft and fraud protection to all Americans as more and more people are forced to work from home due to the pandemic. The protection lasts the rest of 2020.