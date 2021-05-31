Authorities Looking For Suspects In Florida Shooting

Police say the suspects killed at least 2 people and injured more than 20 early Sunday morning.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Florida, authorities are still looking for the people behind a shooting at a club in the Miami area.

They say three people got out of a car and started shooting into the crowd.

ATF Miami is offering $25,000 dollars as a reward if someone can help find the suspects.

A businessman in the area is offering another $100,000 dollars for information that leads to arrests.