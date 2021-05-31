WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Authorities Looking For Suspects In Florida Shooting

SMS
Authorities Looking For Suspects In Florida Shooting
By Simon Kaufman
By Simon Kaufman
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
Police say the suspects killed at least 2 people and injured more than 20 early Sunday morning.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Florida, authorities are still looking for the people behind a shooting at a club in the Miami area.

Police say the suspects killed at least 2 people and injured more than 20 early Sunday morning. 

They say three people got out of a car and started shooting into the crowd.

ATF Miami is offering $25,000 dollars as a reward if someone can help find the suspects.

A businessman in the area is offering another $100,000 dollars for information that leads to arrests.

SMS