Austria Makes It Mandatory To Wear Masks At Grocery Stores

Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz said citizens must wear masks if they enter grocery stores starting immediately.

Austria is making it mandatory to wear basic face masks in supermarkets in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz said citizens must wear masks if they enter grocery stores starting immediately. The "less than medical grade masks" will be given to shoppers for free upon arrival.

Kurz said the masks will not prevent the person wearing it from getting sick but could potentially prevent sneezing and coughing on others.

Austria has closed all non-essential businesses and is asking people to stay home whenever possible.

The U.S. is also looking into having Americans wear masks. President Donald Trump said Monday while it wouldn't be forever, "it could be for a short period of time after we get back into gear."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, backed up the president saying there have been "very active" discussions about wearing masks, and the White House task force would continue them.

