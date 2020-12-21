Australia Investigating Source Of COVID-19 Cluster

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said all cases have been linked to a cluster in Avalon, Australia.

New coronavirus cases are shrinking in New South Wales. The Australian state only recorded 15 local cases. That's half the number recorded the previous day.

But all 15 cases were linked to one community of about 10,000 people 40 miles from Sydney. All of the country's states and territories have imposed travel restrictions for that region.

Officials are investigating the source of the outbreak.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, "Every single case we've had has been linked to the Avalon cluster and that's the way we want to keep it, although, obviously, some venues outside the northern beaches have been impacted and obviously they are issues that health officials are going through today."

People who live in the area are also under a stay-at-home order until midnight Wednesday. They are only allowed to leave their homes if it's absolutely necessary, like for going to the grocery store or work.