Australia Extends Ban On Leaving Country

Australia has strict coronavirus measures, and only 30 people in the country are hospitalized with COVID-19.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Most people in Australia won't be allowed to leave the country until at least March, except under certain circumstances. The country is extending its ban on Australians leaving the country through March of 2021. The ruling also prevents cruise ships from docking in Australia.

The country has strict coronavirus measures, and only 30 people in Australia are hospitalized with COVID-19.