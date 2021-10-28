Australia Won't Be Able To Reach Methane Gas Goal

Scientists say that the country's climate change targets are among the weakest in the developed world.

Australia says it won't be able to cut its methane gases by 30% by the end of the decade.

The announcement came just days before Prime Minister Scott Morrison heads to the climate summit.

The U.S. and the European Union have pledged to cut back their methane by 30%.

Australia is one of the world's largest exporters of coal and liquefied natural gas.

