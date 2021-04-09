Australia Buying 20 Million More Doses Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Australia's prime minister made the announcement just hours after cutting back on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australia plans to buy 20 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The country's prime minister made that announcement just hours after cutting back on the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it will only be administered to people over the age of 50.

A possible link was found between those shots and rare blood clots.

This new Pfizer deal means Australia will have enough doses to vaccinate 20 million people in a country with a population of 26 million.