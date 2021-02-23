Review: Probe Into Elijah McClain's Death Was 'Flawed'

Elijah McClain, 23, died in police custody in 2019. The independent report found Aurora police didn't have the legal basis to detain McClain.

Police stopped Elijah McClain August 2019, while he was walking home from a convenience store. Police say he resisted arrest before they tackled him and put him in a carotid hold, a controversial technique, designed to produce unconsciousness. First responders injected him with Ketamine. The 23-year-old died of a heart attack on the way to the hospital.