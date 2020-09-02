Attorneys File New Lawsuit Over 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Attorneys for victims, survivors and their descendants filed the new suit this week.

The city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is facing a lawsuit over the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

It asks city officials and other defendants to fix the damage done to the Black community of Greenwood during the violent tragedy.

And it argues the massacre still affects Black Tulsa residents today.

The 100th anniversary of the massacre is next year.