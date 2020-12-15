Attorney General William Barr To Resign

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as Acting Attorney General.

Attorney General William Barr is stepping down from his role. He's set to leave before Christmas.

Barr has been one of President Trump's fiercest allies during his presidency. But tensions started to rise started rising between the two when Barr came out against the president's baseless claims of election fraud, saying there was no evidence of that. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as Acting Attorney General.