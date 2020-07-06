Atlanta Mayor Says She And Her Husband Have The Coronavirus

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is one of the women presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is considering as a running mate.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bottoms is one of the women presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is considering as a running mate.

Bottoms said she did not have any symptoms. She told MSNBC she and her husband decided to get tested because he was sleeping more than usual. They have both tested positive.

She told MSNBC: "We've taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks. We're very thoughtful about washing our hands. I have no idea when and where we were exposed."

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have been on the rise. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 130,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Nearly 3 million had tested positive in the U.S. as of Monday.

Contains footage from CNN.