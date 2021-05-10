Athletes Test Olympic COVID Protocols

May 10, 2021
The Tokyo games are expected to take place even though Japan's capital is under an emergency declaration for the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Hundreds of athletes gathered for an event to test the Tokyo Olympics' COVID protocols.
That includes American sprinter Justin Gatlin.
He said athletes were under strict orders about where they can go, including where they eat. The Tokyo games are expected to take place even though Japan's capital is under an emergency declaration for the pandemic.