AT&T Shuts Down Its 3G Service

Telecom company AT&T is ending its 3G mobile service Tuesday, meaning if you have an older smartphone or device then it may no longer connect to service.

However, some devices may only require a software update to continue working. Only 1% of mobile data traffic still uses 3G.

T-Mobile will shut down its 3G service on July 1, while Verizon customers will have until Dec. 31.