At Least Six Dead After Hurricane Iota Devastates Nicaragua

The storm made landfall as a category four hurricane just two weeks after Hurricane Eta battered the same area.

Landslides and flooding are still a threat in Nicaragua and Honduras days after Hurricane Iota's arrival.

Iota brought down trees and telephone poles, making it difficult for authorities to access the damage.

Tens of thousands of people were moved to shelters to avoid rising water.

At least six deaths have been reported and several other people are still missing.