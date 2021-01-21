At Least 8 Arrested After Rioters Damage Federal Buildings In Portland

Violent anti-Biden demonstrations resulted in damage to multiple federal buildings, including the Democratic Party offices and ICE building.

Eight arrests were made after violent demonstrations in Portland, Oregon Wednesday.

Democratic Party offices were vandalized during the anti-Biden, anti-facism protests.

Police used tear gas on crowds and say they confiscated "Molotov cocktails, knives and batons, chemical spray and a crowbar."

One protest sign read, "We don't want Biden. We want revenge."