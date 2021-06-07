At Least 40 Dead After Pakistan Train Crash

At least 40 people are dead in Pakistan after two trains crashed this morning. A train derailed early this morning and then another train hit it.

And now the country's prime minister is ordering an investigation into railway safety faultlines.

About 1,100 total passengers were on the two trains combined.