At Least 35 People Killed In Wildfires Across The U.S.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Oregon and California.

Wildfires in the West have now killed 35 people and authorities worry the death toll will rise.

California experienced its hottest August on record with five of the 10 largest fires in state history.

"We're in the midst of a climate emergency. We're in the midst of a climate crisis. We are experiencing weather conditions, the likes of which we've never experienced in our lifetime. We're experiencing what so many people predicted decades and decades ago. But all of that now is reality. It's observed," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In Oregon, its governor says more than a million acres have been burned this past week. The average loss per year is 500-thousand acres.

Thousands of people are still under evacuation orders in the state. Dry, windy conditions could fan the flames through Tuesday.