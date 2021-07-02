At Least 22 People Confirmed Dead In Surfside Condo Collapse

Crews are working to find 126 people still missing, but hope is dwindling as they haven't found any survivors for days.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Search crews have found the bodies of two more people in the Surfside condo collapse.

That brings the total number to at least 22 lives lost when part of the building came down last week. That includes three children.

Crews are working to find 126 people still missing. While they're not giving up -- hope is dwindling as they haven't found any survivors for days.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said: "Every victim we remove, it's difficult. It's very difficult. ... As firefighters, we do what we do, you know, and it's kind of a calling, and we always say that. But it still takes a toll."

The mayor of Miami-Dade County also says they're moving forward with a demolition of the remaining structure and that could take weeks.

Search crews in Surfside are now bracing for tropical weather.