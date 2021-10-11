At Least 2 Dead In Southern California Plane Crash

At least two others are injured after the twin-engine Cessna went down in Santee, California, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

A small plane crashed into a Southern California neighborhood Monday, killing at least two people, injuring two others and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately known whether the victims were on the ground or on board the twin-engine Cessna that went down around midday in suburban Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita said two people died at the scene and two are hospitalized in unknown condition.

Two homes and multiple vehicles, including a box truck, were destroyed by fire, officials said.

TV news footage about an hour after the crash showed the fire extinguished and two houses and the truck still smoldering and gutted by flames.

It wasn't immediately known where the flight originated or was headed, or how many people were on board.

The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that “all students are secure.”

