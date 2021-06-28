At Least 11 Dead, 150 Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse

As rescue crews continue their search for survivors, disturbing details are emerging about the structural history of the building.

Families of the missing in Surfside, Florida are still holding on to hope. They were taken in buses to the collapse site.

Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said: "It's the largest effort we've ever had in the history of state of Florida that has not been a hurricane. It will be a Greek tragedy if they find that this could have all been avoided. And those families, what they're experiencing right now is so raw, it's not supposed to go through life feeling these type of things."

Rescue crews say they're doing all they can to find potential survivors.

150 people remain unaccounted for. 11 people are dead.

As the search rolls on disturbing new details are emerging about the structural history of the building, and the warning that town officials may have ignored.