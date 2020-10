A professor at the University of Florida is tracking voting data across most of the U.S.

At least 10 million Americans have already voted. The tally comes from 37 states, plus Washington D-C.

A professor at the University of Florida is tracking data across those states.

Of all of the states, Florida voters have returned the most about 1.7 million ballots. Of that, 850,000 are Democrats, compared with less than 500,000 Republicans.

