At Least 10 Dead, 151 Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse

At least 10 people are dead and 151 are still missing somewhere in the rubble of a Miami-area condo.

Rescue crews are still desperately looking for any signs of life since part of the condo collapsed Thursday.

Rescuers say there's still hope for survivors. They say they'll do what they can to get anyone else they can find out alive.

"There is a misunderstanding in regarding that everyone believes the search and rescue operation should cease after a specific time and that is far from the truth. In the end, there is numerous variables and facts," Assistant First Chief Ray Jadallah said. "It is not based on opinions. It is not based on time."

The White House says President Biden believes there should be an investigation.

Officials are promising to find out what caused the building to crumble to the ground.

"There is going to be a thorough and full investigation of what led to this tragic event. We are going to get to the bottom of what happened here," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Right now, our top priority is search and rescue and find the people."