Scripps Howard Finalist: The Houston Chronicle covered the death of 10 and injuries to 700 at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert from the beginning.

By the time Houstonians woke up to the news that 10 people had died and more than 700 were injured at a Travis Scott concert at Astroworld, reporters for the Houston Chronicle had already begun to weave together the story of the critical safety failures made by authorities onsite, in what would become the definitive account of what went wrong that November night.

“Astroworld” is one of three finalists in the Excellence in Coverage of Breaking News category of the Scripps Howard Awards. Tune in at 8 p.m. June 12 to see all of the incredible stories and find out who wins.