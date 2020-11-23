AstraZeneca: Vaccine Averaged 70% Effectiveness

AstraZeneca said its coronavirus vaccine candidate is up to 90% effective and was studied over two different dosing regimens.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Another experimental vaccine shows promising data on its effectiveness during trials.

AstraZeneca said its vaccine candidate is up to 90% effective and was studied over two different dosing regimens.

The one showed to be 90% effective, participants received a half-dose, then a full dose at least one month apart.

Now when combined with results of the second dosing regimen, the vaccine candidate has an average efficacy rate of 70%.

AstraZeneca is the third major company now to report a high effective rate for its potential vaccine.

Just last week, Pfizer and Moderna reported its vaccines were close to 95% effective.