AstraZeneca Unable To Meet EU Deal

AstraZeneca's chief executive said the company was going to try to get 80 million doses out, but because of delays that wasn't possible.

The European Union received just a fraction of coronavirus vaccine doses it was supposed to get from drugmaker AstraZeneca.

The company was planning to provide the EU with 80 million doses of the vaccine but, the Associated Press reports the EU got less than 31 million.

The EU says it will not pay the full $407 million agreed to in the deal if Astrazeneca doesn't come up with the rest of the vaccines.