AstraZeneca's vaccine could be approved in the U.K. as soon as this week.

Astrazeneca says it believes its vaccine candidate is effective against the new variant of the virus found in the U.K.

The British government is reviewing the vaccine and could approve its use as early as this week.

The discovery of the new variant has forced strict lockdown measures for much of Britain and caused countries to close their borders to travelers from the U.K.