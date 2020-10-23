Astrazeneca Resumes Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Health officials said they hope this boosts confidence that Operation Warp Speed isn't just about speed, but also about safety.

Astrazeneca has resumed phase 3 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial stopped last month after one of the volunteers had a serious reaction.

Health officials told Newsy that the pause was "completely appropriate." They said they hope this boosts confidence that Operation Warp Speed isn't just about speed, but also about safety.

There are nearly 200 vaccine candidates in clinical trials around the world right now. The U.S. hasn't approved any yet.