The company says it delivered roughly 68 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the first three months of the year.

Most of the doses went to the European Union and the U.K..

It's approved for use in dozens of countries but not in the U.S..

The company said it will continue to deliver the vaccine on a non-profit basis until the pandemic ends.