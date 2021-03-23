AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Raises Concerns

March 23, 2021
U.S. health officials say the company may have offered "outdated" information about the efficacy.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Federal health officials say AstraZeneca may have offered "outdated information" about its coronavirus vaccine.
In a statement Tuesday morning, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board said it was concerned the drug maker provided an "incomplete view" of efficacy data from a U.S. clinical trial.
On Monday, AstraZeneca reported its vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19.
The shot has been widely used outside the U.S., and the company plans to seek FDA approval in the coming weeks.