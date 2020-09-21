AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Remain Stalled In The U.S.

Tests were halted after two participants experienced potentially serious side effects.

A coronavirus vaccine trial in the U.S. is still on hold.

AstraZeneca released its trial blueprint Saturday detailing how its potential vaccine is being tested.

The company said the trials remain stalled in the U.S. but have resumed in Britain, Brazil, India and South Africa.

Tests were halted after two participants experienced potentially serious neurological side effects. The company and U.K. regulators said the second case was not linked to the virus. The FDA has not commented on when or if it will allow trials to continue in the U.S.