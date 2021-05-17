Associate Of Rep. Gaetz Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Trafficking

Gaetz has not been charged, denies any wrongdoing in sex trafficking case.

An associate of Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has officially entered a guilty plea on several felony counts, including child sex trafficking.

The Justice Department has been investigating whether Joel Greenberg and Gaetz violated federal child sex trafficking laws.

Gaetz has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing. But Greenberg's plea deal could lead to legal trouble for the congressman from Florida.