As British Kids Go Back To School, Masks Aren't Required

Back to school in Great Britain, but face masks are few and far between.

In schools – killing germs is still a priority – as plans to stop COVID spreading remain in place. But the government has said it's right for children to have a more normal education experience.

As positive as parents may be, there is an air of inevitability about the possible spread of COVID-19, with experts warning there is likely to be a considerable spread as the weather deteriorates. So why aren't children wearing face masks, and why isn't that a debate that’s happening in the UK?

Dr. Peter Openshaw is a government adviser and leading British immunologist. As well as vaccinating children, he thinks mandatory mask wearing also makes sense.

"I think masks are the thing that we’ve learned are the most effective at reducing transmission. They have to be worn properly, they have to be worn consistently and we need good ventilation in schools, which is very difficult in some of our schools which are rather antiquated," Openshaw said.