Army Asking Individual Ready Reserve Soldiers To Fight Coronavirus

The U.S. Army said it contacted 10,000 IRR soldiers with specific medical skills to request their assistance.

The U.S. Army has asked thousands of soldiers in the Individual Ready Reserve to volunteer their services to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

An Army spokesperson confirmed the move to multiple media outlets. He said the Army's Human Resources Command contacted 10,000 IRR soldiers with specific medical skills to request their assistance.

The spokesperson told CNN: "We need the help of many of our Individual Ready Reserve medical professionals. They possess valuable training, education, skills and talents necessary to win this fight."

The request was issued just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that enables the secretary of defense to call up IRR members.

Human Resources Command is currently processing responses from potential volunteers. It's unclear when they'll be able to start serving.