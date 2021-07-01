Arkansas Sees Highest Spike In New COVID Cases Since February

The state reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday while it has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

We are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in some states and health officials say the more contagious Delta variant is causing it.

Arkansas reported its highest number of new cases in the last four months and the state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said it's clear the Delta variant is increasing the spread of the virus.

He is urging people to get vaccinated to slow down the numbers.