Arkansas Governor Says Just 8 ICU Beds Free In State

Arkansas reported its largest single-day increase in hospitalizations from COVID.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Arkansas, a state with a population of over 3 million people, the governor says there are just eight ICU beds available right now.

Arkansas reported its largest single-day increase in hospitalizations from COVID. The governor is urging people there to get vaccinated. Less than half of the state's population has gotten at least one dose.

Nationally, almost 60% of the population has at least one dose of a vaccine and just over 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Health officials still say getting a vaccine is the best way to prevent the virus, and in rare breakthrough cases, people who have been vaccinated have had less serious symptoms.